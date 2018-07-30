Man arrested after €545,000 worth of drugs seized at Rosslare Europort
€545,000 worth of drugs have been seized and a man has been arrested at Rosslare Europort.
Revenue officers found over 36kgs of suspected amphetamines when they searched a truck as part of routine profiling.
A man in his 40s was arrested and taken to Wexford Garda Station and investigations are ongoing.
Separately, Revenue officers were granted a three-month cash detention order last night following the seizure of €6,800 in cash.
It was found by officers in the floor of a caravan as it arrived in Rosslare on a ferry from Wales on Saturday
A man in his 30s was questioned and investigations are continuing.
- Digital Desk
