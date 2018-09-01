Man arrested after €43.5k cannabis seizure in the North
01/09/2018 - 20:35:00Back to Drug seizures Ireland Home
There has been a drugs seizure in the North worth €43,500.
A number of cannabis plants were recovered by police in a house in the Doon Road area of Magherafelt, along with a sum of cash yesterday.
Following a further search of another property in the Draperstown/Straw area, another sum of money was seized.
A man in his 20s was arrested, but has been released on bail pending further enquiries.