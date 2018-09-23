Man appears in court in connection with Dundalk stabbing

A man in his 30s has appeared before a special sitting of Dundalk District Court this evening after a stabbing incident in County Louth.

A man and woman were injured after allegedly being stabbed in Doolargy Avenue in Dundalk at around 6.30pm yesterday evening.

They are being treated in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda for non-life threatening injuries.

Another man in his 30s remains in custody tonight.