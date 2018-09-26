Man appears in court charged with operating two brothels in Clare

By Gordon Deegan

A 31-year old man has appeared in court charged with operating two brothels in Ennis, Co Clare.

At Ennis District Court today, Thiago Silva of Castle Manor, Racecourse Rd, Roscommon appeared in court charged with operating brothels at apartments at Leim an Bhradain, Gort Rd, Ennis and Springfield Orchard, Harmony Row, Ennis on different dates in 2017 and 2016

In the case, Mr Silva is charged with being a tenant in charge of an apartment at Leim an Bhradain, Gort Rd and knowingly permitting the property to be used as a brothel on May 26, 2017.

Mr Silva is also charged with being a tenant in charge of an apartment at Springfield Orchard, Harmony Row, Ennis and knowingly permitting the property to be used as a brothel on November 17, 2016.

The alleged offences are contrary to Section 11 of the Criminal Law Sexual Offences.

If found guilty of the offence in the district court, Mr Silva will be subject to a fine not exceeding €1,270 or a prison term up to six months.

In the circuit court, those convicted of such an offence face a jail term of up to five years and a fine not exceeding €12,700.

However, the case is likely to be heard in the district court before Judge Patrick Durcan and Judge Durcan adjourned the case to October 24.

On that date, Judge Durcan will hear an outline of the evidence to determine if the case will be heard in his court or not and the court will hear if Mr Silva will be pleading guilty or not guilty.