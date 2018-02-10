Man appears in court charged with Dublin man's murder in 2010

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a Dublin man eight years ago.

Gary Watson of 124 Millbrook Avenue, Donaghmede, was charged with the murder of Warren O'Connor at the 'Hole in the Wall' Road on January 16, 2010.

He was also charged with assault causing harm to another man.

The accused appeared before Judge Justice Grainne Malone at Dublin District Court after being extradited from the UK last night.

He is due to appear in court again on Thursday, February 15.