Man and woman released without charge in connection with death of baby in Longford

A man and a woman arrested as part of the investigation into the death of a 10 week old baby in County Longford have been released without charge.

A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s were arrested in Naas, Co Kildare and in Dublin yesterday.

Doriana Kluska from Clondra in Longford died at Temple Street Childrens Hospital on June 4 last year.

An inquest into her death heard that following a post mortem the Assistant State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan gave the cause of death as acute subdural hemorrhage.

That inquest which opened in July last year was adjourned pending a garda investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

