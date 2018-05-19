Man and woman due in court in connection with Kilkenny robbery
A man and woman are due before a special sitting of Waterford District Court at noon today, charged in connection with a burglary in Kilkenny.
Another man in his late teens was released without charge.
It follows a break-in at a supermarket on Main Street, Mooncoin, shortly before 2am on Friday morning.
Property taken during the burglary has since been recovered and a car has been seized by Gardaí investigating organised crime as part of Operation Thor.
- Digital Desk
