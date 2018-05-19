Man and woman due in court in connection with Kilkenny robbery

Back to Crime Ireland Home

A man and woman are due before a special sitting of Waterford District Court at noon today, charged in connection with a burglary in Kilkenny.

Another man in his late teens was released without charge.

It follows a break-in at a supermarket on Main Street, Mooncoin, shortly before 2am on Friday morning.

Property taken during the burglary has since been recovered and a car has been seized by Gardaí investigating organised crime as part of Operation Thor.

Waterford District Court.

- Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Kilkenny, Robbery, Gardaí, Waterford

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland