Man and woman due in court in connection with Kilkenny robbery

A man and woman are due before a special sitting of Waterford District Court at noon today, charged in connection with a burglary in Kilkenny.

Another man in his late teens was released without charge.

It follows a break-in at a supermarket on Main Street, Mooncoin, shortly before 2am on Friday morning.

Property taken during the burglary has since been recovered and a car has been seized by Gardaí investigating organised crime as part of Operation Thor.

Waterford District Court.

