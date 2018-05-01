Man and woman due in Cavan court in connection with two aggravated burglaries

A man and woman are due in court in Co Cavan in connection with two aggravated burglaries.

The violent robberies happened in Ballyjamesduff shortly after 7pm on Sunday.

A pensioner in her 70s and a homeowner in his 90s were threatened at gunpoint while cash and jewellery was taken.

Gardaí intercepted a car in Virginia and arrested the occupants.

The man in his 20s and woman in her 30s have since been charged, and are due before Virginia District Court this morning.

