Man and woman due in Cavan court in connection with two aggravated burglaries
A man and woman are due in court in Co Cavan in connection with two aggravated burglaries.
The violent robberies happened in Ballyjamesduff shortly after 7pm on Sunday.
A pensioner in her 70s and a homeowner in his 90s were threatened at gunpoint while cash and jewellery was taken.
Gardaí intercepted a car in Virginia and arrested the occupants.
The man in his 20s and woman in her 30s have since been charged, and are due before Virginia District Court this morning.
- Digital Desk
