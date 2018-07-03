Man and two children taken to hospital after car accident in Cork

A boy, aged seven, is recovering in Cork University Hospital after a single-vehicle collision near Riverstick in Co Cork last night.

The boy, his father and a baby were all taken to CUH after their car struck a ditch on the Belgooly to Riverstick Road at around 6pm.

It was believed that a boy had been knocked down in the incident.

However, a garda spokesman confirmed this morning that the boy taken to hospital was one of three passengers who were in the car at the time.

There were concerns for him at the scene last night but his condition this morning is said to be improving.