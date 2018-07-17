Man and teenager die after boat capsizes off Donegal coast

Two people have died after their boat capsized off the Donegal coast today.

A man in his 60s and a 16-year-old boy died this evening, while another man is said to be in a stable condition in hospital.

The Coast Guard were called to a boat with three people on board which had got into difficulty off Malin Head at around 4.15pm this afternoon.

The man in his 60s was taken from the water and he was pronounced dead at the scene, while the teenage boy and a man said to be in his 50s were taken to Altnagalvin Hospital in Derry.

The teenage boy passed away at the hospital.

The body of the man in his 60s, believed to be from Co. Donegal, has been taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for a post-mortem.

The man in his 50s and the teenage boy are from Co. Derry.