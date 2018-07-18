Man and teen die after boat capsized off Donegal

Two people have died after their boat capsized off Malin Head in Co. Donegal.

A 16-year-old boy and a man in his 60s lost their lives after getting into difficulty yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services were alerted to an incident in the water off Malin Head just at around 4.15pm yesterday afternoon.

Three people onboard a boat had gotten into difficulty a short distance from the shore.

A rescue operation was launched by the Coast Guard and three people were rescued from the water.

A man in his 60s, believed to be from Donegal, was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital.

Two others were taken from the water and brought to Altnagalvin Hospital in Derry.

A 16-year-old boy, who is thought to be from Derry, later passed away.

While a man in his 50s is still being treated in hospital.

Digital Desk