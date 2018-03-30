Man airlifted to hospital following workplace accident

By Patrick Flynn

A man has been airlifted to hospital after he was injured in a workplace accident in Co Clare this afternoon.

The man in his 30s is understood to have fallen from a tractor at the ESB’s power generating station at Moneypoint near Kilrush. The incident happened at around 2pm.

It is believed the man was working as a contractor at the plant and fell several feet suffering leg and hip injuries.

The man was airlifted to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.

Ambulance paramedics responded to the incident and treated the casualty at the scene initially but decided he should be airlifted to hospital.

Gardaí were also notified of the incident and requested to attend at a local GAA field to secure a landing site for the helicopter.

The casualty was transported by road ambulance to the playing field where the Shannon based helicopter, Rescue 115, landed. The man was airlifted to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.

The journey by road would have taken up to 80 minutes while the helicopter was able to reach the hospital in just 15.