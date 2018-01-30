Man airlifted to hospital after car jack gives way, trapping him underneath

A man has been airlifted to hospital after he became trapped beneath a car he had been working on in Co Clare.

The incident happened at around lunchtime at a house near Kilrush in the west of the county.

It is understood the man in his 40s became trapped under the vehicle after a jack gave way.

An ambulance from Kilrush and rapid response advanced paramedic unit based in Ennis responded to the incident. The Shannon-based Irish Coast Guard helicopter was requested to airlift the man to hospital.

Volunteers from the Kilkee unit of the Irish Coast Guard were also asked to respond to the scene to assist with preparing and securing a safe landing site for the helicopter.

Rescue 115 landed in a field on the Cooraclare road and the casualty was transported by ambulance to the location to meet the helicopter.

The injured man was airlifted to University Hospital Limerick (pictured) for treatment. It is understood his injuries are not life-threatening.