Man admits sex attacks on a number of women he met on dating app

By Declan Brennan

A 36-year-old man has pleaded guilty to carrying out sex attacks on two women he met on Tinder.

Patrick Nevin pleaded guilty at the Central Criminal Court this morning to rape of one woman at a location in Bettystown, Co Meath on July 12, 2014.

He also pleaded guilty to sexual assault of a second woman on July 16, 2014.

A picture of Patrick Nevin from 2001. Picture: Courtpix

Last December the UCD graduate was convicted by a jury at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court of sexually assaulting a Brazilian woman on UCD campus, south Dublin on July 23, 2014. He is due to be sentenced for that.

Nevin, with former addresses at Meadowlands Court in Dun Laoghaire, Co. Dublin and Dundalk, Co. Louth, carried out the three attacks in an eleven day period and all attacks took place when Nevin had met up with the women after talking to them first online.

In each case Nevin picked the women up in his car on a first date and attacked them after driving them to a secluded spot.

Nevin was due to stand trial this week for the Bettystown attack but after a legal ruling on Monday which allowed the prosecution to introduce evidence of the other allegations, he changed his plea to guilty.

This morning he entered the plea to the rape offence and to the sexual assault offence, for which he was due to stand trial later this year. He will be sentenced on July 26, 2018.

Last December's trial heard that the Brazilian woman had just arrived in Ireland and wanted to meet Irish people to practice her English.

After some weeks of communicating with Nevin on the Tinder dating programme and on Whatsapp, she arranged to meet him.

He told her he would take her to a place that had the “best coffee in Dublin” but the man later told gardaí that he saw the date as a “hook up” for sex.

He picked her up in his car, a blue BMW, and drove her to a secluded field on UCD campus. The woman said that he then “changed completely”, becoming aggressive and sexually assaulting her.