Man admits murder of mother of four in Waterford

A 30-year-old man has pleaded guilty to murdering a mother of four in Waterford city last year.

31-year-old Samantha Walsh was pronounced dead in an apartment in Thomas Court on Thomas Street on April 28, 2017.

Danny Whelan of no fixed address was arraigned this morning at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin.

He pleaded guilty to murdering Samantha Walsh and he will receive the mandatory life sentence at a later date.