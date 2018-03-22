Man admits harassing RTÉ newsreader Sharon Ní Bheoláin

A Dublin man has pleaded guilty to harassing Sharon Ní Bheoláin.

Conor O’Hora, of Heather Walk in Portmarnock in Dublin appeared before the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court this afternoon.

He pleaded guilty on the basis of recklessness to harassing newsreader Sharon Ni Bheolain between March 27, 2013 and January 7, 2014.

The 40-year-old also pleaded guilty to one charge of the possession of child pornography on February 18, 2014.

He was remanded on bail ahead of his sentence hearing in May.

Ms Ni Bheolain was not in court for the proceedings.

Conor O’Hora. Pic: Courtpix

- Digital desk