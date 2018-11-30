Man acquitted of his partner's murder in Kilkenny

By Eoin Reynolds

A man accused of the murder of his partner in Co. Kilkenny has been found not guilty of the charge.

Renars Veigulis of Old Bridge Street in Freshford, Co Kilkenny has been found not guilty of the murder of his partner Rita Apine (aged 29) at their home on or about May 14, 2017.

Rita Apine.

Justice Tara Burns at the Central Criminal Court told Mr Veigulis, "you are free to go," following the verdict.

More to follow.