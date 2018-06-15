Man accused of stealing almost €29k from Dublin bar arrested at Dublin airport

Tom Tuite

A staff member at a Dublin bar has been charged with theft of almost €29,000 from his employer.

Rishi Raj Huree, 36, a Mauritian national, with an address at The Green, Beaumont Wood, Beaumont, Dublin 9 was arrested at Dublin airport before being brought to court.

He is accused of stealing €28,870 in cash, property of Michael Wright, company director of the The Wright Group, at the Number 22 bar, on South Anne Street, Dublin 2 on June 11, 2018.

The charge is contrary to the Theft and Fraud Act.

He appeared before Judge Anne Ryan at Dublin District Court on Friday.

Evidence of arrest, charge and caution was given by Garda Jack McGovern.

There was an objection to bail on the grounds he was a flight risk.

The court heard Mr Huree was arrested at Dublin Airport.

Defence solicitor Michael French pleaded for bail telling the judge that his client had flown back from Paris to meet the allegation. He was a Mauritian national living in Ireland 14 years.

Judge Ryan set bail at €1,000 of which €500 must be lodged.

She remanded him in custody with consent to bail to appear at Cloverhill District Court next Friday.