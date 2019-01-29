Man accused of stalking woman online for many years agrees to High Court order to not communicate with her

A man with serious psychological issues" has consented to High Court orders not to harass, b, pester, or communicate with a woman who claims he has "stalked" her online for almost a decade.

The woman brought High Court proceedings against the man claiming she feared for her safety due to upsetting and extremely frightening online messages.

She says the unwanted communications, in the form of e-mails and messages via social media platforms, commenced when they were at the same Third-Level college together some years ago.

She claims she only ever had one personal interaction with the man, which occurred when they were at college.

Neither of the parties involved can be identified for legal reasons.

Earlier this month at the High Court Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds granted the woman permission to serve notice of the proceedings on the man

The matter returned before the court today when lawyers for the man said he was consenting to final orders in the case including injunctions restraining him from intimidating, harassing, threatening or communicating with the woman in his own name or by using an alias.

The man's lawyers also told the court that he had "serious psychological issues."

The Judge, who noted that the woman had only brought the action as a last resort due to the way gardaí had dealt with the issue, granted the orders.

The woman said the only interaction she ever had with the man was almost a decade ago in the same college they attended where they were both members of a small group that did a class presentation together.

After receiving messages from the man she asked him to leave her alone.

Despite initially indicating that he had no intention of messaging her again he did contact her on other occasions, causing her anxiety and sleep difficulties.

She said that after graduating from college she continued to get unsettling messages from bogus accounts she believes were set up by the defendant.

Over the years the man in his messages told the woman that he had "very strong feelings" about her, that he felt "entitled to further contact with her" and wanted a relationship with her and that "he loved her."

In several recent emails, the man accuses her of ignoring his feelings, dismissing his trauma, falsifying a police report about him, and accused the woman of being "a monster ".

She claimed the recent emails were very upsetting and caused her to fear for her personal safety.

Over the years she has made complaints to bodies including the gardai, and the authorities at the college they attended.