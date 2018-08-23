Man accused of slashing young woman's face with Stanley knife further remanded in custody

By Tom Tuite

A 20-year-old man accused of slashing a young woman’s face three times with a Stanley knife leaving her with “life-changing injuries” has been further remanded in custody.

Mark Twomey who is of no fixed abode but from the Bluebell area in Dublin, was charged last week with robbery, possession of a knife and seriously assaulting an 18-year-old woman at Golden Lane, Dublin 2 on the night of August 14, 2018.

He faced his second hearing before Judge Alan Mitchell at Cloverhill District Court and was further remanded in custody to appear again on September 5 next via video-link.

He had been refused bail following his first court appearance on August 15.

Objecting to bail, Detective Garda Bryan Hunt alleged the victim was attacked by a man and woman, not known to her, as she walked along Golden Lane.

The accused was armed with a screwdriver and also a Stanley knife in the waistband of his trousers, the Garda had said.

Garda Hunt had told the district court the victim was "violently assaulted".

He alleged she was punched a number of times to the face and Mr Twomey “sliced her three times in the face with a Stanley blade”.

It was alleged Mr Twomey then took the woman's iPhone 6, which was worth €500, and he fled the scene.

The court heard the assault went on for 30 to 45 seconds, and gardaí and the emergency services were alerted by a 999 call.

The victim was left with two separate serious injuries including a large deep cut to the arm, which exposed the bone, as well as a large cut to her face which stretched from her ear to her mouth.

She would need plastic surgery on her "life-changing injury", the court was told.

Mr Twomey was arrested about 500ms away and was caught red-handed, the Garda had said.

The detective alleged Mr Twomey admitted to him that he had thought the victim had been involved in an incident involving a member of his family. However this belief was "unfounded" and "unsubstantiated", he added.

A 17-year-girl who was also arrested in connection with the incident was released without charge last week pending a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions.