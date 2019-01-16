Man accused of robbing his local Centra shop in Cork while brandishing a knife, court hears

A sum of €1,200 in €50 notes was robbed from a Centra shop in Cork by a man brandishing a knife, it was claimed at Cork District Court.

Detective Garda Edmond O’Donoghue arrested Paul Budden of 14 Allen Square, Ballythomas, Cork city, and brought him before the court today where he objected to bail being granted to the accused.

Cork District Court.

Budden was charged with committing the robbery of €1,200 in cash from Centra on Shandon Street on January 6.

Frank Buttimer said that while certain allegations were being made, Paul Budden, 40, would be challenging the evidence, denying the charge and that he would maintain this position in the case which would have to go to trial.

Det Garda O’Donoghue said it was alleged that the accused went into Centra on Shandon Street on January 6, brandishing a large knife and demanded money from the two men working behind the counter.

It was alleged that he got €1,200 in €50 notes before he made good his escape, the detective said.

The detective said the accused was allegedly caught in a bar nearby an hour later in possession of a large number of €50 notes.

“By his own admissions he is drinking heavily and taking drugs,” Det Garda O’Donoghue said.

He said his concern was that Budden was not in a good place and would commit further serious offences if granted bail.

Mr Buttimer said that as well as denying the robbery charge the accused man did not accept that he had an addiction to alcohol and substances.

The detective replied that when questioned, Mr Budden “was very honest and frank about the abuse of alcohol and substances.”

Mr Buttimer said:

I would say it is a matter for bail on terms and conditions. The problem here is that it is going to be three or four months for the file to go to the DPP and all this business.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said gardaí were concerned about dependency issues and the proximity of the defendant’s home to the location of the alleged robbery.

Judge Olann Kelleher refused bail and remanded the accused in custody for one week.