Man accused of murdering love rival told 'pack of lies', barrister tells court

A man accused of murdering his love rival told a "pack of lies" when he claimed the deceased came at him with a knife, a barrister has told the Central Criminal Court.

Brendan Grehan SC in his closing speech to the jury in the trial of Dublin man Keith Connorton said that if the accused's account is true then he is guilty of no crime. But the evidence contradicts his account, Mr Grehan said, as he urged the jury to convict him of murder.

Mr Connorton (40) has pleaded not guilty to murdering 32-year-old Graham McKeever at the accused's home at Deerpark Avenue, Tallaght on February 18, 2017. He is on trial at the Central Criminal Court.

Mr Grehan said Mr McKeever was in the apartment, which belonged to the accused and his girlfriend Claire McGrath (30), not as an intruder but as a guest of Ms McGrath.

From the outset, counsel said, Mr Connorton was consistent in saying he found them together, a row broke out and Mr McKeever attacked him and came at him with a knife which the accused managed to grab hold of and turn on Mr McKeever.

This, counsel said, describes a "life and death struggle" that if the jury accepts could reasonably be true would mean he is not guilty of murder. Anyone, he said, is entitled to defend themselves using reasonable force.

But this account, Mr Grehan said, is a "pack of lies".

He told the jury that the prosecution relies on the original statements of Claire McGrath, in which she described Mr Connorton finding her in the apartment with Mr McKeever before arming himself with a knife, threatening her and then stabbing the deceased.

Counsel said the prosecution will also rely on the evidence of Deputy State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan who described four stab wounds to Mr McKeever's torso, one of which penetrated the heart and caused his death.

Mr Grehan will continue his speech to the jury of nine men and three women in front of Justice Tony Hunt tomorrow.

Earlier in the day the jury heard from interviews Mr Connorton gave to gardai in which he said that all he wanted was a happy family with his son and Ms McGrath. Following the fatal stabbing his dream was "ruined", he said.

Sergeant Kieran Kilcoyne told prosecuting counsel Dara Foynes BL that he interviewed the accused man at Tallaght garda station on February 20, 2017, two days after Mr McKeever died.

The witness agreed with Ms Foynes that in those interviews the accused said he first met Ms McGrath at a Luas stop. She was crying after breaking up with her boyfriend and Mr Connorton comforted her.

He said she was "beautiful" and they started seeing one another. He described her as a "nice sweet young one" and said he loves her "to bits".

He added: "All I want is to be off it [heroin] and having a happy wee family. Now that's all ruined."

He had been on a methadone programme for some time and had reduced his daily dose from 115mls to 55mls.