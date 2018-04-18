Man accused of attempted murder of wife 'did not care' if two-year-old daughter was 'alive or dead', court hears

A father-of-one who denies the attempted murder of his partner told gardaí who arrested him that he did not care if his toddler daughter was alive or dead, his trial heard today.

Tomas Gajowniczek (aged 37) of The Ice Rink Apartments, Dolphin's Barn, Dublin 8 has pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of Alicja Kalinowska (aged 30) at their home on June 16, 2016.

He also pleaded not guilty to intentionally or recklessly causing serious harm to Ms Kalinowska on the same date at the same location.

Alicja Kalinowska. Pic: Collins

Garda Peter Mullins today told prosecuting counsel, Paul Burns SC, that he arrested the accused in the car park of Kevin St Garda Station in the early hours of June 16, 2016, following reports of an assault on a lady by a man matching Mr Gajowniczek's description.

Gardaí took the accused by car to Pearse Street Garda Station and on the way Garda Mullins noted that Mr Gajowniczek asked: "How is Alicja? Will she live? Is she going to be alright?"

He then referenced his daughter, who was two at the time and was in the next room during the alleged assault, saying: "I don't know if she is alive or dead and I don't care."

The trial continues this afternoon in front of Justice Patrick McCarthy and a jury of six men and six women at the Central Criminal Court.