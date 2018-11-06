Man accused of abusing his children says his wife coerced them to lie

By Liam Heylin

A man accused of photographing his children when they were naked and sexually assaulting them testified that his wife coerced them to make up these complaints when the couple’s relationship broke down.

He said the complaints were absurd and that he loved his children more than anything. He said that apart from one five-minute supervised visit that did not go well he has not seen his children for the last two and a half years because of the allegations.

“It has been hell for me. And the kids have been deprived of a loving father for no reason whatsoever. And their grandparents who took no part in (the allegations) were denied the right to see them… We have been cancelled completely from their lives. (And if it was true against him) why cancel the right of my family to see them. It has been hell for everybody,” he testified at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

The jury heard evidence directly from the defendant and from interviews he gave to gardaí about the allegations from his son and daughter.

He is on trial on multiple counts of sexually assaulting his son and daughter. The 42-year-old denied a total of 35 charges. Sixteen of the charges are for sexually assaulting his son and one of the counts is of neglecting him. There are 17 counts of sexually assaulting his daughter and one of neglecting her.

He said he never touched his kids in a sexual manner. He said the allegations came up after the collapse of his relationship with his wife, and six weeks after he left the family home.

“I am disgusted my wife would get them to say something like that. How is it they said it six or seven weeks after I left?” he said.

As for alleged physical violence towards his kids – the subject of neglect charges – he said, “If they were bold I would raise my voice but I would never physically abuse them. It is completely made up.” He said the allegation that he tried to pull his son’s teeth out was completely absurd. He said he never took photos of his children naked out of the shower or his son going to the toilet. He said that when they were very small he took cute pictures of them in the bath but they were not in any way sexual or inappropriate.

In relation to allegations that he had used his phone to take sexual pictures of his children he asked why he would have given his phone to his children to play games on it if this kind of material was there. “The idea is completely absurd, it is false,” he told his senior counsel, Seamus Roche.

The defendant said of his ex-wife, “She lies about everything.”

Last week the jury heard the girl’s testimony that her dad photographed her when she came out of the shower. The girl’s older brother made similar claims earlier in the trial before Judge Brian O’Callaghan and a jury of five women and seven men at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

“He never stops hitting us. He threatens us,” the boy said in his evidence. Asked by the specialist garda interviewer how many times it happened, he replied, “Millions.”

The trial continues.