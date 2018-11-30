Man, 80, dies after tractor hits ditch in Leitrim

Gardaí are investigating after an 80-year-old man died when his tractor hit a ditch in County Leitrim yesterday.

It happened around 1pm as he was driving out of a field onto a local road at Leckaun.

The crash site has been preserved and is being examined this morning by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

The local Coroner has been notified and the man's body removed to University Hospital Sligo where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Manorhamilton Garda Station 071-9820620 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.