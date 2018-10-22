Man, 80, and 4-year-old child hit by car in Co Antrim

Police in the North are appealing for witnesses after an 80-year-old man and a 4-year-old child were struck by a car in Antrim.

It happened at the Upper Lisburn Road in Dumurray just before 4 o'clock yesterday afternoon.

They were both taken to hospital where the 80-year-old is said to be in a serious condition.

The 4-year-old was not seriously injured.

A 37-year-old man is helping the PSNI with their inquiries.

They are also appealing to anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

Digital Desk