Man (74) dies following 'domestic dispute' in Dublin

A 74-year-old man has died after he was found with serious injuries at a house in Dublin last night.

Gardaí were called to a house in Rowlagh Green in Clondalkin at around 8.45pm.

It is believed there was an earlier domestic dispute at the house.

The man was taken to Tallaght hospital where he died a short time later.

The scene has been preserved for a technical exam and a post-mortem is due to be carried out this morning.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Gardaí.

- Digital Desk