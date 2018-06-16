Man (73) dies following crash in Kilkenny

A 73 year-old man has died after a crash in Co Kilkenny.

He was the only occupant in a car which hit a ditch on the main Thomastown to Inistioge Road at Dangan at 8.10pm last night.

The scene of the collision has been examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

The local coroner has been notified.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact Thomastown Garda Station.

- Digital Desk