Man, 70s, dies in house fire in Kilkenny

A man in his 70s has died following a house fire in Co Kilkenny.

The fire was discovered at a house in Knocktopher, near Thomastown, at 7pm this evening.

The man was found dead at the property and his body remains at the scene which has been preserved for a technical examination. The office of the State Pathologist has also been contacted.

No one else was injured in the incident.

Anyone who may have been passing the area at the relevant time is asked to contact gardaí in Thomastown on 056 7754150.

