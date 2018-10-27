Man, 66, is charged with murder of Macroom father of one, Derry Coakley

Olivia Kelleher

A pensioner has appeared in court in Bandon, Co Cork charged with the murder of father of one Derry Coakley in Macroom earlier this week.

Gerard Lynch (66) appeared before a special sitting of Bandon District Court this afternoon in connection with the murder at Raleigh North, Macroom.

Gerard Lynch at Bandon Court charged with the murder of Derry Coakley Picture: Michael Mac Sweeney/Cork Courts

Mr Lynch, who has an address at Curraheen, Raleigh, Macroom was arrested last Wednesday and was detained for questioning at Bandon Garda Station.

Sgt Derek Mulcahy gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution during the brief hearing which lasted under three minutes. He said Mr Lynch replied "no comment" when the charge was put to him under caution.

Mr Lynch was charged with the murder of Mr Coakley at Curraheen, Raleigh North between October 23rd & October 24th.

Inspector Brian Murphy told Judge James McNulty that given the nature of the charge the application of the State was to remand the accused in custody to appear before the court on November 2nd next.

Judge McNulty agreed to remand the accused in custody pending his next court appearance.

Free legal aid was granted in the case.

Mr Lynch is a retired cabinet maker. A father of two he was dressed in jeans and a grey top. He did not speak during the hearing.

Mr Coakley will be laid to rest tomorrow (Sunday). The contractor is survived by his mother and daughter.

A postmortem indicated that he suffered from a single gunshot wound to the upper arm.