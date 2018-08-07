Man, 64, in critical condition following serious crash in Dublin

A 64-year-old man is in a critical condition in hospital after being involved in a serious crash in Tallaght, Dublin earlier today.

The incident happened at around midday on the Cheeverstown Road.

The road was closed for a while but has since reopened.

The Cheeverstown Luas Park & Ride was also closed but access has since been restored.

An investigation is underway.

Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Road Traffic Accident, Dublin

 

