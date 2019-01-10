Man, 54, arrested in connection with Strokestown incident

A 54-year-old man has been arrested as part of an investigation into an incident at a property in Strokestown, Co Roscommon, last month.

The man was arrested in Co Mayo by gardaí this morning.

He is currently detained at Castlerea Garda Station under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939, as amended.

In December, three security guards were hospitalised, a dog was put down as a result of its injuries, and vehicles were burnt out after a group stormed a house in Falsk, Strokestown.

The incident occurred at approximately 5.30am on December 16.

The security guards had been hired to protect the dwelling which had been repossessed.

The eviction of the McGann family from their home had caused outrage in the community, with more than 700 people taking part in a protest in Co Roscommon on December 23 calling for forced evictions to end.

Gardaí say that investigations into the December 16 incident are ongoing.