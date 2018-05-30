Man, 52, died of stab wound to the abdomen, inquest hears

By Louise Roseingrave

A 52-year-old man died of a stab wound to the abdomen, an inquest into his death heard.

Brian Cassidy died after he was stabbed at his partner’s house on Buirg an Rí Walk, in Balgaddy, in west Dublin on February 7, 2018.

Mr Cassidy, from Heuston Square, Inchicore, in Dublin, collapsed nearby and was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was formally identified by his daughter Jade Canavan at the city morgue. The body was formally identified to Garda Sergeant John Dooner of Ronanstown Garda Station.

At the opening of an inquest into the man’s death, Dublin Coroner’s Court heard the results of a post-mortem examination conducted by State Pathologist Professor Marie Cassidy. Prof Cassidy gave the cause of death as a stab wound to the abdomen.

Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane was told that court proceedings have been instituted in relation to this case and she adjourned the inquest until after these proceedings are completed.

Mr Cassidy suffered the fatal injury while at his partner’s apartment and managed to leave to raise the alarm. He collapsed in the front garden of a neighbour’s house. Emergency services were called at 10.25pm. He was pronounced dead at the scene.