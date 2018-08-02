Man (50s) dies in house fire in Cavan

Gardaí are investigating after a man in his 50s has died in a house fire in Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan.

The alarm was raised after a neighbour spotted flames coming from the semi-detached house in the Derrylurgan area at around 3am this morning.

It is understood that the man, was the owner and only occupant, was inside the house which became completely engulfed in flames.

The adjoining house was not occupied at the time.

Two units of the Cavan Fire Service attend the scene and tackled the blaze which has now been extinguished.

The scene has been sealed off and a garda examination will take place today.

Digital Desk