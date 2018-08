A 49-year-old man is missing in Galway.

Hayden Jones is missing from the Spiddal area since August 11.

He is 6 feet tall, with blonde hair, of stocky build with grey eyes.

When last seen Hayden was wearing a grey jacket, dark blue jeans, grey shoes, a black hat and a backpack.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Galway on 091 538000.

