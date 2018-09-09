Man, 49, killed after car struck a ditch in Laois
09/09/2018 - 10:51:00Back to Road accident Ireland Home
A 49-year-old man has died after a single vehicle crash in Co. Laois.
It happened shortly before 7:30pm yesterday evening near Killeshin.
The man was the sole occupant of a van which left the road and struck a ditch.
He was pronounced dead a short time later.
His body was removed to Midland Regional Hospital in Portlaoise where a post-mortem will take place.
Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here