Man, 49, killed after car struck a ditch in Laois

A 49-year-old man has died after a single vehicle crash in Co. Laois.

It happened shortly before 7:30pm yesterday evening near Killeshin.

The man was the sole occupant of a van which left the road and struck a ditch.

He was pronounced dead a short time later.

His body was removed to Midland Regional Hospital in Portlaoise where a post-mortem will take place.

