Man, 48, charged in connection with fatal stabbing of woman in Dundalk

A man is due in court tomorrow in connection with the death of a woman in Dundalk.

The man, 48, will appear at Dundalk District Court at 10.30am charged in relation with the fatal stabbing of a 31-year-old woman in the town yesterday.

The woman was stabbed at an apartment block in Linen Hall Street at 2.45pm yesterday afternoon and later died at Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

A Garda at the scene of the stabbing in Dundalk. Pic: Ciara Wilkinson.

Digital Desk