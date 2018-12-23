Man, 47, arrested in connection with seizure of drugs worth €500k in Dublin

Gardaí in Dublin have seized heroin and cocaine worth an estimated street value of over €500,000.

The Terenure District Drugs Unit carried out the operation in which a house was searched in the Tallaght area yesterday evening.

A 47-year-old man was arrested at the scene in connection with the investigation.

The man is currently being detained at Terenure Garda Station.

The ongoing operation is targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Rathmines area.

Investigations are ongoing.