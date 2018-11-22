Man, 46, dies after house fire in Dublin

A father of three has died from injuries sustained in a house fire in Milltown in Dublin last week.

The house involved in a fire on Milltown Road, Dublin, last Friday. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins

46-year-old Raphael Mulligan was a well known Dublin barman who worked at Hartigan's Bar on Leeson Street.

He was taken to St James hospital last Friday morning but died of his injuries the following day.

A second man was also treated in hospital.

Gardaí do not believe the cause of the fire is suspicious.

Mr Mulligan's removal takes place this evening to Newman University Church on Stephen's Green South at 7.30pm, followed by funeral tomorrow at 11am.

Digital Desk

