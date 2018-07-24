Man, 45, arrested in connection with €70k cannabis seizure in Monaghan
Revenue officers seized 3.5kg of herbal cannabis worth an estimated €70,000 when they carried out a search, under warrant, of a house in Castleblaney, Co Monaghan yesterday.
This was part of a joint intelligence-led operation targeting drug importations in the Castleblaney area, involving Revenue, the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau, Regional Support Unit and Gardaí from the Cavan Monaghan Drugs Unit.
A 45-year-old Lithuanian man was arrested by Gardaí and detained at Carrickmacross Garda Station under the provisions of section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.
Investigations are continuing.
Digital Desk