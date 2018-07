A man in his 40s is to appear in court on Wednesday charged in connection with the stabbing of Patrick O'Connor.

Mr O'Connor was fatally stabbed at a pub on Sexton Street North in Limerick on Saturday.

The man is set to appear before Limerick District Court at 10.30am tomorrow morning.

The stabbing took place in Fitzgerald's Bar, in Thomondgate, Co Limerick.

