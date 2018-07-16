Man (40s) killed after van collides with tree

A man in his 40s has been killed following a single vehicle collision in Leitrim last night.

The collision occurred on a minor road off the Cloone/Drunlish road at Fearglass South, Mohill, at approximately 11.50pm last night.

The man was killed when the van he was driving collided with a tree.

He was brought to the Midland Regional Hospital at Mullingar and later pronounced dead. He was the sole occupant of the van.

The stretch of road has been closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí wish to appeal for witnesses to contact Carrick on Shannon Garda Station on 071- 9650510, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

