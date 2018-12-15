Man, 40s, killed after collision in Cork

A man in his 40s has died after he was struck by a car in Cork.

The collision occurred on the N27 Airport Road in Cork city shortly after 5.30am this morning.

The driver of the car was arrested and is in custody at Togher Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The body of the man has been taken to Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will take place.

The road is closed and diversions are in place to facilitate an examination of the area by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.