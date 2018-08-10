Man (40s) dies with woman and child injured in Dublin crash

A man has died and woman and child have been injured in a crash in Dublin overnight.

The single vehicle collision happened in Fairview at the junction with the Malahide Road at around 1.10am.

A man in his late 40s was driving a van when it collided with fencing where he was killed.

His body has been removed to Dublin City Morgue.

The female passenger (late 40s) was seriously injured and was taken to the Mater Hospital where her condition is described as critical.

A boy (13) was also in the van and he was taken to Temple Street Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Garda forensic collision investigators officers are at scene and the road is currently closed to traffic.

Local traffic diversions are in place and have been tweeted.

Garda Síochána Ombudsman Officers have been notified of the incident.

Anyone with information in relation to the collision are asked to contact Clontarf Garda Station on 01 - 6664800, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

