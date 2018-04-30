Man, 38, missing from Wicklow

A man has gone missing from his home in Wicklow.

Oliver Officer, 38, was last seen on the afternoon of Friday, April 27 on Main Street, Bray.

He is 5' 7" and of slim build.

When last seen he was wearing dark jeans, navy sweat shirt and black and white runners.

Anyone who has seen Oliver or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Bray Garda Station on (01) 6665300 or any Garda Station.

Digital Desk