Man, 37, who was struck and killed crossing dual carriageway was 'acutely intoxicated', inquest hears

By Louise Roseingrave

A 37 year old man trying to cross a dual carriageway at night was struck by a van and fatally injured, an inquest has heard.

Michael Trappe was crossing four lanes of traffic on the Finglas Road when he was struck by an on-coming vehicle.

The van was speeding and the pedestrian was ‘acutely intoxicated,’ Dublin Coroner’s Court also heard.

Mr Trappe from Woodhazel Close, Ballymun, Dublin 9 was crossing the R135 road at Ardmore Nursing Home when he was struck at 11.15pm on April 28 2016.

He was coming from the direction of Dublin city and had successfully crossed the two outbound lanes before stopping at the central median, the inquest heard.

CCTV footage showed the man begin walking across the inbound lanes when he was illuminated by the lights of an oncoming van. He began to run but he was struck before he reached the footpath according to Forensic Collision Investigator Garda Damien Farrell.

Gda Farrell used CCTV footage to calculate the estimated the speed of the van at between 90kmph and 94kmph. The speed limit was 60kmph.

The van driver said he was travelling between 60kmph and 70kmph and said he saw a clear road ahead of him until ‘a chap stepped out of nowhere.’

“He was at most three feet away. I didn’t even get to hit the brakes. It looked a bit like he tried to jump out of the way,” the driver said.

Most of the impact damage was on the front left of the van, the inquest heard.

Mr Trappe was pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem report gave the cause of death as multiple traumatic injuries due to a collsion between a pedestrian and single vehicle with acute alcohol intoxication as a contributing factor.

A toxicology report found the man had a blood alcohol level of 310 milligrams. The jury returned a verdict of misadventure.