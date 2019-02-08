Man, 35, shot during 'vicious and sickening attack' in Derry

A man has been injured following a shooting in the Creggan area of Derry this evening.

Police are appealing for witnesses to what they describe as a paramilitary-style shooting which happened shortly after 6pm in the vicinity of Central Drive.

A 35-year-old man was taken to hospital following the incident with a gunshot wound to his lower leg.

Three masked men are believed to have been involved, in what detectives have called "a vicious and sickening attack".

Detective Inspector Michael Winters said: “A 35-year-old man was admitted to hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower leg after he was reported to have been shot shortly after 6pm to the rear of shops in the area of Central Drive.

"It was reported that three masked men were involved in what was a vicious and sickening attack which has left this man with a serious and potentially life-changing injury.

There is absolutely no justification for this attack we must all work together to bring those responsible to justice and to stop this from happening to anyone else.

"The people behind this attack should be seen for what they are, hypocritical thugs trying to exert coercive control over communities by creating a climate of fear," he said.

The PSNI are asking for anyone who may have been in the area and can assist in their investigation to contact Strand Road police station or the independent charity Crimestoppers.