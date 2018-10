Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man was shot in Dublin last night.

At around 8.30pm a 34-year-old-man was sitting in a car at Meakstown in Finglas when two men approached the car and fired a number of shots.

The victim was hit in the arm and was taken to James Connolly Hospital for treatment.

The two men then fled the scene in a car.

Digital Desk