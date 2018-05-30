Man, 31, died of head injuries after workplace fall from scaffolding

By Louise Roseingrave

A 31-year-old man died of head injuries following a fall from scaffolding at a building site.

Lorcan Deasy from Errow, Castlebar, Co Mayo died on January 15, 2018.

File picture

The young man suffered serious head injuries when he fell from a height. He was working on a roofing job in Kiltimagh Co Mayo on January 8, 2018, when the incident happened.

He was rushed to Galway University Hospital and then transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin where he received specialist treatment from neuropathology staff at the intensive care unit.

However, despite medical interventions, the young man’s condition deteriorated and he died a week later. A post-mortem examination conducted by specialist neuropathologist Dr Alan Beausang gave the cause of death as cranial cerebral trauma.

At the opening of an inquest into his death at Dublin Coroner’s Court, the man's father Michael Deasy gave evidence of how he formally identified his son’s body to a garda at the hospital after he passed away. The incident is under investigation by two separate authorities, the Health and Safety Authority and Gardai.

(HSA)Inspector Kevin Broderick said his organisation is continuing to investigate the incident which took place on January 8, 2018.

Inspector Broderick applied to the coroner for a six-month adjournment of the inquest to allow for investigations to continue.

“We do envisage a prosecution in this case,” Insp Broderick said.

Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane adjourned the inquest for further mention to November 15, 2018, and offered condolences to the family on what she described as 'an absolute tragedy.'