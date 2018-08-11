Man (31) and woman (27) questioned by police following Antrim pub stabbing

Update - 7.23pm: A man and woman are being questioned by Police in north investigating a multiple stabbing incident in the North.

The 31-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman are being questioned by Police after three people were stabbed outside a pub in County Antrim.

The incident occurred just after 1am this morning on Main Street in Ballycarry.

The pair arrested at the scene of the incident are being questioned on suspicion of a number of offences, including attempted murder.

Detectives investigating the attack are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Digital Desk